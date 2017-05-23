O'Hare joins Saint Thomas Medical Partners in Nashville, LebanonDr....
Dr. Brendan O'Hare will join Saint Thomas Medical Partners' gastroenterology practices in Nashville at 300 20th Ave. N. and in Lebanon at 100 Physicians Way. O'Hare was born in Louisville, Ky., grew up in New England and received his medical training in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|4mulaRyder
|883
|Andrea Carolina Gaitan is helping criminal ille...
|Tue
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George Norcross rewards crooked Judge
|Sun
|Burn in Hell
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|May 20
|WALGREENS
|15
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|May 19
|Meethead
|619
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC