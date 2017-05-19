NonCOMM Recap: Holly Macve recalls classic American country with showcase of Golden Eagle

When Holly Macve begins singing, the sounds that come out recall golden country greats like Emmylou Harris and Patsy Cline; the songs on her 2017 Bella Union debut Golden Eagle evoke the classic Americana imagery of desolate, dusty roads and wide open skies. So it's a bit of a surprise when, after opening number "Heartbreak Blues," Macve thanks the audience in a British accent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.