NonCOMM recap: Greg Graffin swaps punk anthems for folk jams
Greg Graffin is one interesting dude. In addition to being the frontman for Bad Religion, Graffin also has a Ph.D. and lectures UCLA and Cornell students on science and religion in his spare time - because, you know, that's what punk rockers do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down the way you go Henry!
|1 hr
|TopiksResidentNurse
|22
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|4 hr
|Zootsuite
|54
|It's sexual and I want the open minded.
|8 hr
|Lil curious
|8
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Threestax
|9
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Deweyfuken
|115
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Trix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC