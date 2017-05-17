NonCOMM recap: Greg Graffin swaps pun...

NonCOMM recap: Greg Graffin swaps punk anthems for folk jams

WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Greg Graffin is one interesting dude. In addition to being the frontman for Bad Religion, Graffin also has a Ph.D. and lectures UCLA and Cornell students on science and religion in his spare time - because, you know, that's what punk rockers do.

