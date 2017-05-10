NE Phila. man pleads guilty, gets 20-45 years for crossbow slaying of new wife

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Northeast Philadelphia man who told police he killed his new wife with a crossbow last June because he believed she was Satan pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Wednesday and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years in prison.

