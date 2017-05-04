Motorists vs critters: When animals and bugs cause crashes8 minutes ago
My mom almost crashed her car today cause a snake started coming out of her vents while she was driving. pic.twitter.com/9dYkKsLo9f Last week, there was a single-car crash in Lititz after a woman lost control of her car while swatting at a spider rappelling down from the roof and hit a tree before crashing into a house, PennLive reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 2.0
|10 min
|Threestax
|81
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Tony G
|875
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|needlefixxx
|252
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Wed
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
|Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li...
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC