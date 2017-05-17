More than a dozen reported injured in Lancaster County school bus accident.26 minutes ago

More than a dozen reported injured in...

Police are looking for a car driver in a hit-and-run crash that overturned a school bus in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, reportedly injuring more than a dozen people, mostly Mennonite students on the bus. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. at Lincoln Highway East and Route 896 in East Lampeter Township, The bus was transporting Mennonite children to school.

