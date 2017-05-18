Man pleads guilty in Thanksgiving 201...

Man pleads guilty in Thanksgiving 2015 robbery-murder of Port Richmond man30 minutes ago

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. One of two men charged in the Thanksgiving morning 2015 robbery and slaying of a Port Richmond man pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree murder, robbery, and other charges before a Philadelphia judge.

