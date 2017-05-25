Man cleared of murder conviction after nearly 24 years behind bars, with help of an ex-cop
Shaurn Thomas had claimed for 16 years that he didn't kill a popular Philadelphia businessman in a street robbery. He was 16 then, and said he had been at a juvenile court proceeding for trying to steal a motorcycle when the daylight slaying occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|14 min
|Datboyjoey
|2
|Philly Harm Reduction 8 VIII 15 9.0 Treatment S...
|6 hr
|Klassic
|13
|Bill Cosby charm offensive, breaks silence befo...
|Thu
|Gremlin
|1
|George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court
|Thu
|Hard Death
|1
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|Thu
|Vote Democrat
|5
|Tammie Souza
|May 24
|gr8fl
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|May 23
|4mulaRyder
|883
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC