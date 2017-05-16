Krasner Wins District Attorney PrimaryIt's a stunning outcome in a...

Krasner Wins District Attorney Primar...

Democrat Larry Krasner , a firebrand criminal defense attorney who has never worked as a prosecutor a day in his life, won the district attorney primary Tuesday night. With 88 percent of precincts reporting, he captured 37 percent of the vote in a seven-candidate race.

