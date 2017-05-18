Jury selection set for Bill Cosby's s...

Jury selection set for Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pa.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Bill Cosby is preparing for his upcoming trial in Pennsylvania, which experts say will hinge on former Temple University staffer Andrea Constand's statements. Bill Cosby's stunning fall from "America's Dad" to accused sex predator is about to enter its most dramatic chapter - his felony criminal trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's sexual and I want the open minded. 8 hr Northphilthy 12
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) 10 hr AIPAC mohels 73
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 10 hr USS LIBERTY 10
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 11 hr WALGREENS 15
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Fri Meethead 619
I hate people from India (May '11) May 18 Zootsuite 54
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) May 17 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC