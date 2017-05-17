Judge won't reconsider prison sentence for church shooting
A judge has refused to reconsider a 10- to 20-years prison sentence for a man who fatally shot another churchgoer during Sunday services in a Philadelphia suburb. Montgomery County Judge Gary Silow on Tuesday also refused to reverse the voluntary manslaughter conviction of 46-year-old Mark Storms, of Lansdale.
