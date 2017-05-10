Judge finds probable cause to charge Amtrak engineer in derailment
A judge in Philadelphia on Thursday said there is probable cause to charge an Amtrak engineer in a 2015 derailment that killed eight people and injured more than 200. Judge Marsha Neifield of Philadelphia Municipal Court issued an order saying Brandon Bostian could be charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.
