Judge convicts man of 1st-degree murd...

Judge convicts man of 1st-degree murder in slaying on porch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A judge has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man on his suburban Philadelphia porch a few days before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Leroy Clark pleaded guilty last week in Montgomery County to a general homicide charge in the Dec. 23 death of 73-year-old Robert Duncan in Abington Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 5 min Datboyjoey 6,980
need a loan 6 hr Sweet Sweeney 4
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also Sun ok buddy 6
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... Sat spytheweb 2
nursing home lawsuit Apr 28 charles 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 28 Lehigh U 867
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Apr 25 Gayber Hood 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC