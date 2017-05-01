Judge convicts man of 1st-degree murder in slaying on porch
A judge has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man on his suburban Philadelphia porch a few days before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Leroy Clark pleaded guilty last week in Montgomery County to a general homicide charge in the Dec. 23 death of 73-year-old Robert Duncan in Abington Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|5 min
|Datboyjoey
|6,980
|need a loan
|6 hr
|Sweet Sweeney
|4
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Sun
|ok buddy
|6
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|nursing home lawsuit
|Apr 28
|charles
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 28
|Lehigh U
|867
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|Apr 25
|Gayber Hood
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC