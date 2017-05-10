Jane 'Pixanne' Norman, Temple Grad-Turned-TV Star, Dies

Jane Norman, a Philadelphia native who developed a character named "Pixanne" that became a local television hit for the entire decade of the 1960s, died Saturday at home in Bala Cynwyd, NBC10 has learned. She was 83. Norman's affinity for music and the stage showed early as she started piano lessons at 3, and five years later composed a piece that the Philadelphia Orchestra played in concert.

