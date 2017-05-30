Italian Market Festival is a Hit

Italian Market Festival is a Hit

Saturday May 27

Philadelphia's largest block party returned this weekend to celebrate another year of Italian culture. The 102nd annual S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival is the nation's oldest outdoor market, which brings together family, fun, and activities for all.

Read more at Philadelphia Public Record.

