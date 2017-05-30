Italian Market Festival is a Hit
Philadelphia's largest block party returned this weekend to celebrate another year of Italian culture. The 102nd annual S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival is the nation's oldest outdoor market, which brings together family, fun, and activities for all.
