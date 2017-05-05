Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Froth
Join us for our latest Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session is the Los Angeles band Froth . Formed in 2012 by singer/guitarist JooJoo Ashworth , Froth recently released their third full-length , Outside , in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
