Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session: Froth

Join us for our latest Indie Rock Hit Parade Live Session is the Los Angeles band Froth . Formed in 2012 by singer/guitarist JooJoo Ashworth , Froth recently released their third full-length , Outside , in February.

