Indego Bike Share turns two, celebrates 1.2 million rides with new...
On Thursday, Indego celebrated its second birthday and was showered with a dozen new stations, 200 new bikes and a $930,000 grant from the William Penn Foundation to support community outreach programs over the next 30 months. The bike share program's haul of gifts wasn't as impressive as last year's , when a new membership program was unveiled alongside two dozen new stations and 300 new bikes, but that reflects a maturing bike share program.
