Holy smokes, it's a new Courtney Barnett song! Listen to "How To Boil an Egg
We're not exactly sure where Melbourne rock and roll sensation Courtney Barnett is at with her followup to 2015's outstanding Sometimes I Sit And Think and Sometimes I Just Sit , but tonight we are positively pumped to bring you "How To Boil An Egg," a newly recorded track she recorded for Milk! Records' Split Singles Club . Though it's hasn't before been heard by our ears, this song actually goes back a ways for Barnett: I used to perform this song at all the open-mics when I was 21. It never got recorded, so for personal-posterity I updated it and made this version recently when I was bunkered up in the bush doin some demos for my next album.
