Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center...

Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City Completes Renovations

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: World News Report

Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City recently completed renovations to the property's 10th floor meeting space and the Garden Grille & Bar. The extensive renovation gives the hotel a more modern, contemporary look and creates a relaxing atmosphere in the center of the busy city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reduction of Harm 2 hr Johndeere 5
Andrea Carolina Gaitan is helping criminal ille... 6 hr Philadelphia is t... 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 17 hr MickMan 882
George Norcross rewards crooked Judge Sun Burn in Hell 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) May 20 AIPAC mohels 73
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) May 20 USS LIBERTY 10
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! May 20 WALGREENS 15
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC