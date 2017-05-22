Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City Completes Renovations
Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City recently completed renovations to the property's 10th floor meeting space and the Garden Grille & Bar. The extensive renovation gives the hotel a more modern, contemporary look and creates a relaxing atmosphere in the center of the busy city.
