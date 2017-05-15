Gov. Wolf Calls Out Rendell, DNC 2016 Host Committee for Spending $4M Surplus
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf points before addressing delegates during the final day of the DNC at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Gov. Wolf Sunday called out the 2016 Democratic National Convention organizers for not returning a $4 million surplus to the state, which had kicked in $10 million for the event last July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|philly harm reduction 14
|6 min
|Supdude
|2
|Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status.
|2 hr
|Cat Man
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Tony G
|881
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Going to getem
|26
|Jay Lloyd's Getaway: Fall Flea Market
|May 11
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 10
|LOWER your prices
|7
|Suspect Quoted Quran During The Shooting Of Del...
|May 8
|QuranQuotingShooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC