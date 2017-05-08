Global Scenic Services Partners with ...

Global Scenic Services Partners with 5 Wits on ESPIONAGE Immersion Adventure Near Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

James Malski, president of Global Scenic Services, Inc., an internationally respected fabricator of theatrical scenery, in Bridgeport, CT, announced a contract with 5 Wits Productions , headquartered in Norwood, MA, to produce "Espionage" a 40x60-foot total immersion entertainment adventure for installation at the Plymouth Meeting Mall, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Malski stated, "Immersion entertainment is growing in popularity and Global Scenic Services is building an impressive portfolio of simple to highly complex solutions for multi-sensory and multi-dimensional themes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5 1 min Kensingtioncoldcop 200
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) 3 hr Northphilthy 5
News Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08) 5 hr Amani 171
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 11 hr MickMan 878
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Sat NEW GUY 255
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May 5 Farouk Mahoud 13
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 3 Penn Road ACME 6
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC