Global Scenic Services Partners with 5 Wits on ESPIONAGE Immersion Adventure Near Philadelphia
James Malski, president of Global Scenic Services, Inc., an internationally respected fabricator of theatrical scenery, in Bridgeport, CT, announced a contract with 5 Wits Productions , headquartered in Norwood, MA, to produce "Espionage" a 40x60-foot total immersion entertainment adventure for installation at the Plymouth Meeting Mall, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Malski stated, "Immersion entertainment is growing in popularity and Global Scenic Services is building an impressive portfolio of simple to highly complex solutions for multi-sensory and multi-dimensional themes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5
|1 min
|Kensingtioncoldcop
|200
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Northphilthy
|5
|Hogar Crea, regional drug rehab group, ripping ... (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|Amani
|171
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|MickMan
|878
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sat
|NEW GUY
|255
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|May 3
|Penn Road ACME
|6
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC