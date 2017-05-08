Global Scenic Services Partners with 5 Wits on ESPIONAGE Immersion Adventure Near Philadelphia

James Malski, president of Global Scenic Services, Inc., an internationally respected fabricator of theatrical scenery, in Bridgeport, CT, announced a contract with 5 Wits Productions , headquartered in Norwood, MA, to produce "Espionage" a 40x60-foot total immersion entertainment adventure for installation at the Plymouth Meeting Mall, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Malski stated, "Immersion entertainment is growing in popularity and Global Scenic Services is building an impressive portfolio of simple to highly complex solutions for multi-sensory and multi-dimensional themes.

