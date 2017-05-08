Getaway driver gets 3 to 6 years in four armed robberies in which victims were shot
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A former judicial aide and grandson of a longtime North Philadelphia state legislator was sentenced to three to six years in prison Tuesday for his role in a series of 2015 armed robberies that left four people shot and seriously wounded.
