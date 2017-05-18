George, Simmons, Embiid, and Guys
I know that some of these are technically unfair in the other team's favor but they are so simple and efficient. To New Orleans: McConnell, Bayless, Holmes, Josh Jackson , all 2018 draft picks owned by Philadelphia unprotected 2020 Simmons is feeling stifled by the RFA situation and takes the QO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Sweetsammy101
|116
|It's sexual and I want the open minded.
|10 hr
|disconova
|9
|Down the way you go Henry!
|15 hr
|CaptnRon
|26
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Thu
|Zootsuite
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Trix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC