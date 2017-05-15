Filmmaker Arrested for Flying Drone o...

Filmmaker Arrested for Flying Drone over the NFL Draft

Read more: JD Supra

A 27-year old resident of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jonathan Kolleh, was arrested and spent 14 hours in a holding cell last week for flying his drone in the vicinity of the National Football League Draft. Kolleh began using drones for his filmmaking last year after purchasing a DJI drone.

