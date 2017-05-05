Faces of Philadelphia (Musicians) por...

Faces of Philadelphia (Musicians) portrait series opens at Brewerytown Beats tonight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Local artist Anna Mraz is celebrating the diverse spirit of the Philly music scene with her Faces of Philadelphia exhibit, opening tonight at Brewerytown Beats . We want to give several hat tips to Philebrity , who spotted the First Friday event and gave us a sneak peak into the watercolor-on-plexiglass portraits that will be lining the walls of the Brewerytown record store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philadelphia Harm Reduction 7.5 2 hr NYJunkie 4
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 9 hr Farouk Mahoud 13
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 11 hr Karson Wence 876
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Thu needlefixxx 252
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 3 Penn Road ACME 6
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also May 2 NotDrivingInPhilly 7
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) May 2 Horrible 34
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC