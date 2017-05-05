Faces of Philadelphia (Musicians) portrait series opens at Brewerytown Beats tonight
Local artist Anna Mraz is celebrating the diverse spirit of the Philly music scene with her Faces of Philadelphia exhibit, opening tonight at Brewerytown Beats . We want to give several hat tips to Philebrity , who spotted the First Friday event and gave us a sneak peak into the watercolor-on-plexiglass portraits that will be lining the walls of the Brewerytown record store.
