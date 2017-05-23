Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Fire ...

Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Fire Dies by Suicide: Police

Tavonia Love, 35, was found dead inside the second-floor bedroom of a building on the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue after a fire Sunday morning. Police have not yet determined the cause of the fire or her death but say it was suspicious in nature.

