Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Fire Dies by Suicide: Police
Tavonia Love, 35, was found dead inside the second-floor bedroom of a building on the 2100 block of West Susquehanna Avenue after a fire Sunday morning. Police have not yet determined the cause of the fire or her death but say it was suspicious in nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tammie Souza
|7 hr
|gr8fl
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|4mulaRyder
|883
|Andrea Carolina Gaitan is helping criminal ille...
|Tue
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George Norcross rewards crooked Judge
|May 21
|Burn in Hell
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|May 20
|AIPAC mohels
|73
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|May 20
|WALGREENS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC