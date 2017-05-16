Erykah Badu, Sheila E., Maze ft. Frankie Beverly and more fill the Dell's summer lineup
A true gem of Fairmount Park East, the Dell Music Center just announced its summer lineup, which stages live music weekly in July and August. Standouts on the bill include songwriting visionary Erykah Badu on August 10th, making up for a Dell Date a couple years back that fell through, along with a headlining gig from versatile percussionist and singer-songwriter Sheila E. on August 17th and soul icons Maze featuring Frankie Beverly on August 24th.
