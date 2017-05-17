Engineer criminally charged in Amtrak...

Engineer criminally charged in Amtrak crash

11 hrs ago

Brandon Bostian, the train engineer involved in an Amtrak derailment that killed eight people, has been charged with felony and misdemeanor crimes. In May 2015, Bostian, who is gay, was speeding on a dangerous curve in North Philadelphia.

