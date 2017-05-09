El-Shabazz Sued Over Tuition in 2010Springside School accused him of...
From the very start, Tariq El-Shabazz 's campaign for district attorney has been clouded by stories about his money troubles. A few days before the Democrat officially jumped into the race, Philly.com reported that there were $190,712 in tax lien judgments filed against him in the city's Common Pleas Court.
