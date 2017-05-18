Crescent to Manage Hilton Garden Inn ...

Crescent to Manage Hilton Garden Inn in Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia/Ft. Washington, which was recently fully renovated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Down the way you go Henry! 16 min CaptnRon 26
I hate people from India (May '11) 12 hr Zootsuite 54
It's sexual and I want the open minded. 15 hr Lil curious 8
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) 19 hr Threestax 9
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) Wed yidfellas v USA 5
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Tue Deweyfuken 115
Modeling Companies Tue Trix 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC