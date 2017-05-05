Courtesy of the Philadelphia Police D...

Courtesy of the Philadelphia Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

Police have charged the owner of a Northeast Philadelphia beer store for shooting a teenager who allegedly trashed his store earlier this week. Hanglong Ing , 26, is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 1 min Farouk Mahoud 13
Philly Harm Reduction 2.0 4 min 610_Meatball 122
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr Karson Wence 876
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Thu needlefixxx 252
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Wed Penn Road ACME 6
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also May 2 NotDrivingInPhilly 7
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) May 2 Horrible 34
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC