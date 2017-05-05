Courtesy of the Philadelphia Police Department
Police have charged the owner of a Northeast Philadelphia beer store for shooting a teenager who allegedly trashed his store earlier this week. Hanglong Ing , 26, is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|1 min
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Philly Harm Reduction 2.0
|4 min
|610_Meatball
|122
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Karson Wence
|876
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Thu
|needlefixxx
|252
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Wed
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|May 2
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|May 2
|Horrible
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC