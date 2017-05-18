Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, lef...

Cops: Dad locked toddler in cage, left day-old baby alone

2017-05-18

This undated photo provided by the Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville, Pa., shows Cecil Kutz, charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Police say Kutz locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, before his arrest Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the family's home in North Manheim Township, Pa.

