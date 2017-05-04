City releases 'Action Guide' on LGBT rights
The LGBTQ Protections Action Guide was released in a direct responses to rollback of rights at the federal level by the Trump administration, Office of LGBT Affairs Director Amber Hikes said in a statement. "With the trend of discriminatory policies coming from the White House, we want to make sure the LGBT community understands what protections they have here in Philadelphia," Hike said.
