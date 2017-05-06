Check out Echo Lad's twinkly masterful self-titled debut
Fresh off the presses of Bandcamp, newcomers Echo Lad dropped their self-titled debut full-length at the end of last month. If you've been missing emo's twinklier side , you're more than ready for this effort's manic yet masterful instrumental work.
