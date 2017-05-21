Can defense lawyer Krasner switch sides and be a good DA?
Call it Seth William's legacy: a demoralized District Attorney's Office on the verge of being taken over by a frequent courtroom antagonist who now promises to hire new lawyers from outside the city who would not work "in the culture that this DA's office has represented for the last 30 years." Hear that? It's the clank of mailboxes being closed by veteran Philadelphia prosecutors express-mailing their resumes to potential new employers.
