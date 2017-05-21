Can defense lawyer Krasner switch sid...

Can defense lawyer Krasner switch sides and be a good DA?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Call it Seth William's legacy: a demoralized District Attorney's Office on the verge of being taken over by a frequent courtroom antagonist who now promises to hire new lawyers from outside the city who would not work "in the culture that this DA's office has represented for the last 30 years." Hear that? It's the clank of mailboxes being closed by veteran Philadelphia prosecutors express-mailing their resumes to potential new employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross rewards crooked Judge 13 hr Burn in Hell 1
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Sat AIPAC mohels 73
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Sat USS LIBERTY 10
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Sat WALGREENS 15
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Fri Meethead 619
News Your school property taxes are probably rising ... (Jul '16) May 17 yidfellas v USA 5
Modeling Companies May 16 Trix 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC