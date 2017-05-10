Brothers, 14 & 11, Abducted at Gas Station, Assaulted: PD
The brothers, 14 and 11, were taken from this Sunoco station at 33rd and York streets in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. A pair of young brothers were abducted by a man outside a Strawberry Mansion gas station who then sexually assaulted them in two incidents minutes apart, police said.
