Broken Social Scene will bring Hug of Thunder to The Fillmore in October
Broken Social Scene has been away for a little while - a whole seven years of a little while - but made a return this past March with a new single, "Halfway Home." Now, details have finally surfaced at TheMusicToday.com on an upcoming album, titled Hug of Thunder .
