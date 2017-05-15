Broken Social Scene will bring Hug of...

Broken Social Scene will bring Hug of Thunder to The Fillmore in October

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Broken Social Scene has been away for a little while - a whole seven years of a little while - but made a return this past March with a new single, "Halfway Home." Now, details have finally surfaced at TheMusicToday.com on an upcoming album, titled Hug of Thunder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) 1 hr Deweyfuken 115
Kenso fiend role playing game. 2 hr GangGang 12
Philadelphia should lose sanctuary city status. 3 hr Philadelphia is t... 5
Modeling Companies 11 hr Trix 1
Deweyfukems Safety site 14 hr Deweyfukem 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon Tony G 881
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 13 Going to getem 26
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at May 16 at 4:22PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC