Both Sides in Williams Case Ready for Fast-Approaching Trial
Despite having only one month to finish reviewing 148,000 documents, indicted Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams' lawyer says he'll be prepared to defend his client at the May 31 trial. P.J. D'Annunzio can be contacted at 215-557-2315 or [email protected]
