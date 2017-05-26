Beer Gardens in Philadelphia: The 2017 Lineup
Philadelphia loves its pop-up and permanent beer gardens - and this year, you'll have plenty of places to add to your beer-garden bucket list, including a few great spots in the suburbs. Here's everything you need to know about the city's full lineup of beer gardens for the 2017 season, from where you can go for outdoor drinking now to insider details on beer gardens opening in the coming weeks.
