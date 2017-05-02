Attia Taylor releases new solo track, teases new album for project, Strange Parts
Eclectic indie-pop artist Attia Taylor first came onto the Philly scene with her 2009 EP, Dear Universe . Since then, she's transplanted to NYC and, along with her solo project, started up a band with Corey Duncan called Strange Parts .
