As train derailment anniversary nears, time to charge the Amtrak engineer may be running out

Two years ago this Friday, Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian drove a seven-car train off the tracks at Frankford Curve , killing eight and injuring more than 150 people. Bostian accelerated Amtrak train 188 to 106 mph , more than twice the speed posted for that stretch of track, as it approached the turn just south of 30th Street Station on May 12, 2015, according to National Transportation Safety Board findings.

