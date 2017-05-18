Amtrak engineer arraigned on charges in crash that killed 8

An Amtrak engineer involved in a train derailment that killed eight passengers was arraigned late Thursday on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter, in a case brought only after a victim's family got a judge to order that charges be filed. Brandon Bostian was released on $81,000 sign on bond, which means he does not have to pay anything as long as he shows up for his court dates.

