After Historic Draft, Will Super Bowl Be Next?
The 2017 NFL Draft was essentially a three-day commercial showcasing what we already knew - just how amazing Eagles fans and the City of Philadelphia are. Nearly 100,000 people packed Thursday night's first-round festivities and over 250,000 visitors felt the brotherly love this weekend along the Ben Franklin Parkway.
