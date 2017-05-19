A Philadelphia police officer is accused of attacking and chasing his girlfriend.
The first police district is at 24th and Wolf in South Philadelphia is a busy place. But apparently not so busy Monday night that an on-duty officer in his police cruiser could leave and drive to 52nd and Market in West Philly where he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face as she sat in a car outside a bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|5 min
|NYJunkie
|7,148
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|58 min
|philadelphia connect
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Mark wirsner
|871
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|22 hr
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Tue
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Horrible
|34
|Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li...
|Tue
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC