A Philadelphia police officer is accu...

A Philadelphia police officer is accused of attacking and chasing his girlfriend.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

The first police district is at 24th and Wolf in South Philadelphia is a busy place. But apparently not so busy Monday night that an on-duty officer in his police cruiser could leave and drive to 52nd and Market in West Philly where he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face as she sat in a car outside a bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 5 min NYJunkie 7,148
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 58 min philadelphia connect 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 22 hr Mark wirsner 871
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED 22 hr Penn Road ACME 6
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also Tue NotDrivingInPhilly 7
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Tue Horrible 34
Anarchists Vandalize Luxury Cars In Northern Li... Tue NotDrivingInPhilly 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC