"A Modern New Wave Fantasy": Supergroup DREAMCAR make their Philadelphia debut at the TLA

14 hrs ago

Is there anything trickier in music than the formation of a supergroup? Usage of that term alone feels gratuitous. Last year's unveiling of the concept behind DREAMCAR , the creative union between AFI frontman Davey Havok and No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, arrived in particularly tabloidian fashion - reports were quick to assume No Doubt had replaced their iconic frontwoman Gwen Stefani and - GASP! - Stefani herself went on television to share she wasn't aware until she read about it on the interwebs.

