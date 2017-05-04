37 Million Dead: The Beetle Killing Off Pa.'s Ash Trees
A beetle, known as the emerald ash borer and native to Asia, has been reported in counties outside Philadelphia. It targets ash trees, one of the region's most populous, and can kill the trees within a year or two.
