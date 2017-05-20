20 vying for Pa. statewide judgeship nominations
Republican and Democratic voters on Tuesday will choose their nominees for Pennsylvania's statewide courts, with competitive races for Superior Court and among the Democratic candidates for Commonwealth Court. For voters, judicial primary races tend to be low-profile affairs.
