19 tons of unwanted pills collected from Pa. medicine cabinets
Don Sapatkin covers a wide-ranging public health beat and doubles as deputy health and science editor. He joined the Inquirerin 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly harm reduction 7.0
|22 min
|Electricman
|18
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|needlefixxx
|252
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|4 hr
|philadelphia connect
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Mark wirsner
|871
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Wed
|Penn Road ACME
|6
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Tue
|NotDrivingInPhilly
|7
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Horrible
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC