10 people seated on jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
Bill Cosby , arrives with one of his attorneys Angela Agrusa , for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh yesterday. The jury that will hear Bill Cosby's sexual assault case was filling up quickly yesterday as lawyers and prosecutors worked to select panellists who they believed would be favourable to their side.
