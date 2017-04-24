XPNa s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: a oeThinking of a Placea by The War On Drugs
Last Friday, The War On Drugs returned with their first new original song since 2014's Lost In The Dream . We last heard from them on last year's massive Grateful Dead tribute collection Day of The Dead with their cover of "Touch Of Grey ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|9 min
|CountyboyTeem
|6,361
|Marshon Lattimore & Verizon Wireless celebrate ...
|3 hr
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|8 hr
|HONEST Acme clerk
|5
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|9 hr
|Jeff Metzger
|14
|What Have Republicans and Trump done for you?
|Sun
|Trump is a Fraud
|1
|3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Want No Contact
|3
|Trump wants wars 4 profits
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC